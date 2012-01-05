* Companies will state their case in hearing

* Chances regulator will intervene are slim, analyst says

JERUSALEM Jan 5 Israel's anti-trust authority has called for a hearing with the U.S-Israeli companies that discovered the region's two largest offshore natural gas fields, aiming to find whether their control over the reserves stifles competition, sources familiar with the issue said on Thursday.

Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Energy are the main partners and investors in the two fields, Tamar and Leviathan, which together are estimated to contain $150 billion in natural gas.

The general director of the Israel Antitrust Authority (IAA), David Gilo, has examined the issue and decided the group's control over both fields could be a "restrictive arrangement" that hinders competition, sources said.

He has called on Noble and Delek to explain their positions on the issue in a hearing, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The hearing is expected to happen within a few months, the sources said.

Israel's financial newspaper Globes reported that should Gilo decide that the companies' holding in the two major fields stifles competition, this could result in the firms being forced to sell their shares in one of the two projects.

The IAA did not have any comment on the possibility of such a hearing.

Noble, which has a 36 percent working interest in Tamar and 39.66 percent of Leviathan, declined to comment on the issue.

Delek, whose subsidiaries together hold 31.25 percent of Tamar and 45.34 percent of Leviathan, said Gilo does not have the authority to make such a demand.

UBS analyst Roni Biron said the possibility the IAA would intervene "was unlikely, but you cannot rule anything out ... Such a decision would make the sector less attractive to foreign investors."

Tamar, with estimated reserves of 9.1 trillion cubic feet, is set to begin production in 2013 and will provide Israel with gas for decades. The companies say gas from Leviathan, which is nearly twice as big, could be used for export. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by David Holmes)