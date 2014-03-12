JERUSALEM, March 12 The partners in Israel's
Tamar natural gas field said on Wednesday they agreed to sell
more than $1 billion worth of gas to two power plants that are
being built.
Up to 4.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) will be sold over 15
years to the Alon Tavor and Ramat Gabriel plants. A start date
was not disclosed and the deal was subject to several approvals.
The partners said the price will be similar to prior supply
contracts. Earlier this week, Tamar's owners said they expected
to soon sign a deal to supply another power plant 3.3 bcm of gas
for $750 million.
Tamar, discovered in 2009 off Israel's Mediterranean coast,
is estimated to hold more than 280 bcm of gas. It began
production a year ago and has already signed a number of
lucrative deals in Israel.
Texas-based Noble Energy has a 36 percent stake in
the field. Delek Group, through its units Avner Oil
Exploration and Delek Drilling, holds a
31.25 percent share. Isramco Negev has 28.75 percent
and Dor Gas Exploration holds the remaining 4 percent.