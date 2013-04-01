* Offshore terminals offer potential target for militants
ASHDOD, Israel, April 1 Israel's huge new
offshore gas resource offers its enemies an obvious target and
gives its navy, long overshadowed by other branches of the
Israeli armed forces, a big job that will require extra
spending.
On patrol boat 836, circling two gas platforms in choppy
Mediterranean waters, Captain Ilan Lavi flipped through pictures
of the possible threats: boat bombs, drones, submarine vessels,
rockets and missiles.
"We have to build an entire new defensive envelope," said
Lavi, head of the navy's planning department who talks as
knowledgeably about the financial aspects of the gas industry as
he does about security. "But you can't have a defence system
that costs more to build than the gas itself."
The discovery of large natural gas deposits in its offshore
economic zone in 2009 came as a welcome surprise to Israel,
transforming the energy security outlook of a country that used
to rely heavily on imports. A burst of exploration followed, and
by the end of 2013 18 new wells are expected to be drilled at a
cost of $1.8 billion.
The government from the outset committed to helping protect
the gas fields being developed by private companies.
"The gas fields are a strategic asset and Israel will defend
them," Lavi yelled above the wind and the engine roar.
"They may not be too complicated to attack, but we are aware
of the threats and are prepared for them."
The navy says it is under-equipped, however, to defend a
maritime area larger than Israel itself.
Israel estimates there are about 950 billion cubic metres of
gas beneath its waters, enough to leave plenty for exports. A
successful attack could threaten export revenues and harm
domestic energy supply.
A suitable defence system will cost $700 million to build
and $100 million annually to maintain, Lavi said. That is a
tough sell in a country facing sharp spending cuts and tax rises
after the government overspent in 2012, he acknowledged.
"We can do it with less, but it means the system will be
less adequate," he said.
A senior naval commander, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said that simply to patrol the area Israel needed
four new ships and that it had already been in touch with eight
or nine foreign firms.
Amit Mor, chief executive of Eco Energy and a former World
Bank consultant, said Israel need not reinvent the wheel.
Lessons on security can be learned from areas such as Nigeria
and the North Sea and adapted for Israel's situation, he said.
"I trust that the Israel Defence Force has the ability to
provide adequate protection for the new offshore activity and
that the required funding will be allocated," he said.
THREATS AND TARGETS
It took 40 minutes heading west from the port of Ashdod to
reach the two gas platforms on patrol boat 836, a fast-attack
vessel equipped with high-tech radar and carrying a dozen
sailors armed with M-16 rifles.
Israel's coastline, 15 miles (24 km) away, can be seen on
clear days from the two rigs, serving the Tamar and Yam Tethys
fields, which are nearer to the shore than the latest finds.
Also visible is the Gaza Strip, ruled by the Palestinian
Islamist group Hamas, which has fired thousands of rockets into
southern Israel. The platforms are within range of the rockets,
although these are not very accurate.
The Lebanese Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah poses a more
formidable threat. Last year it sent a drone deep into Israel,
covering more than enough of the distance needed to reach some
of the gas fields.
The group, backed by Israel's enemy Iran, also says its
rocket arsenal has the range to hit anywhere in Israel, which
indicates more sophisticated technology.
Energy-rich countries have for years been searching for the
best tactics to defend their offshore assets, often isolated and
vulnerable in the deep seas. Attacks have become more frequent.
Oil platforms off Nigeria have been hit repeatedly, and in
2004 suicide bombers launched coordinated boat attacks on an
Iraqi oil export terminal.
"These incidents illustrate that terrorist organizations
have become aware of the potential damage that may be inflicted
through attacks on the offshore oil and gas industry," Assaf
Harel, a legal adviser to Israel's Military Advocate General's
Corps, wrote last year in a Harvard security journal.
The two Israeli gas platforms visited by patrol boat 836
have private security teams, which were notified as it
approached.
The bigger of the two, which was completed in December and
began production on Saturday, receives gas from the Tamar field
to the north via a 150 km (93 mile) pipeline. Developed by a
U.S.-Israeli consortium at a cost of $3 billion, Tamar alone has
enough gas to meet Israel's needs for decades.
The smaller platform is for the older, nearly depleted Yam
Tethys field and in time will become a sort of storage facility.
Most new drilling, like that at the Leviathan field, the
world's largest offshore discovery of the past decade, is
happening much farther from land, increasing exponentially the
area Israel's fleet needs to patrol.
When the area is developed, companies including Russia's
Gazprom expect to send multi-billion dollar floating
liquefied natural gas vessels to the area to facilitate exports,
and these too will need protection.
A clash with other navies is not likely. Initial bellicose
exchanges over the gas fields between Israel and Lebanon, which
have never agreed upon a maritime border, quickly subsided.
Lavi would not discuss details of each individual threat but
described a broad, integrated defence strategy based on
intelligence, deterrence and maintaining a strong physical and
technological presence.
"We have a response for every scenario," he said.
