NICOSIA Feb 16 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu visits Cyprus on Thursday to discuss energy
cooperation, a subject that could irritate Israel's former ally
Turkey, which challenges Cyprus's jurisdiction over offshore gas
finds.
Gas production in the eastern Mediterranean is set to soar
following the discovery of huge offshore reserves that have
sparked competing maritime claims involving Turkey, Cyprus,
Lebanon and Israel.
Netanyahu's visit is the first by an Israeli prime minister
to the east Mediterranean island, split in a 1974 Turkish
invasion triggered by a Greek-inspired coup.
Natural gas reserves have been found beneath the seabed
between the two countries. In December, Texas-based Noble Energy
, which is working with both Cyprus and Israel, reported
an offshore gas prospect of between 5 and 8 trillion cubic feet
(tcf) in a Cypriot field.
Turkey says Cyprus has no jurisdiction over the finds.
Noble is working with Israel's Delek Energy to
develop two fields in Israeli waters - Tamar, with reserves
estimated at 9.1 tcf, and Leviathan, which is nearly twice as
big.
Netanyahu's talks with Cypriot President Demetris
Christofias will focus on cooperation in the natural gas sector
and further steps to increase energy security in the two
countries, Israeli officials said.
Ankara says the Greek Cypriots, who represent the
internationally recognised government of Cyprus, have no
jurisdiction to search for offshore oil or gas. It has said it
will carry out its own exploration off northern Cyprus with the
Turkish Cypriot authorities.
