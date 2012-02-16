* Netanyahu discusses energy in landmark trip
NICOSIA, Feb 16 Cyprus and Israel
discussed future energy cooperation during a visit by Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, as Turkey warned
the island that it risked stoking tension by trying to tap
offshore gas.
production in the eastern Mediterranean is set to soar after
the discovery of huge offshore reserves that have sparked
competing maritime claims by Turkey, Cyprus, Lebanon and Israel.
Some of these reserves lie between Cyprus and Israel. In
December, Texas-based Noble Energy, which is working
with both countries, reported an offshore gas prospect of
between 5 and 8 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in a Cypriot field.
It has found more than double that on the Israeli side of a
maritime boundary.
Turkey, which invaded north Cyprus in 1974 after a brief
Greek-inspired coup, challenges the island's jurisdiction to
explore. On Wednesday, Ankara said new exploration attempts by
Nicosia could escalate tension in the region.
Relations between Israel and Turkey, once close allies, have
been strained in recent years, but Netanyahu appeared to have no
inclination to get dragged into Ankara's row with Cyprus.
"I came here to develop our bilateral ties, our economic
ties in the field of energy," said Netanyahu after talks with
Cypriot President Demetris Christofias in Nicosia.
The two states were looking at a gas-sharing agreement to
exploit reserves which fall on the maritime boundary between
them, and gas delivery methods, he said.
"We are interested in developing peaceful relations for the
benefit of the two countries and of the region as a whole. We
have no ulterior motives and no hidden motives."
TURKEY
Ankara said on Wednesday that Greek Cypriots, who represent
Cyprus's internationally-recognised government, were encroaching
on Turkey's continental shelf in declaring a new hydrocarbons
licensing round.
The round opened on Feb. 11 for 12 offshore blocks. They all
rim the southern part of the island under Greek Cypriot
government control. Five of the blocks overlapped on Turkey's
continental shelf, the Turkish foreign ministry announced.
"Turkey .. will take all necessary measures to protect its
rights and interests in the maritime areas falling within its
continental shelf," the foreign ministry said.
Ankara has urged Greek Cypriots to scrap their exploration
plans pending a reunification deal on the island. Reunification
talks are under way and mediators are keen for a deal this year.
Cyprus says it is within its rights to explore for
hydrocarbons, even while the island remains divided.
"It is not we who threaten Turkey, but Turkey which
threatens us," said Christofias. "This is the problem. Turkey is
the troublemaker, and not the cooperation between Israel and
Cyprus."
