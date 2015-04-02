JERUSALEM, April 2 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged anew on Thursday that world powers seek to "significantly roll back" Iran's nuclear capabilities under any deal achieved in continuing talks.

In a message posted on the social media site Twitter after reports that talks for a deal to rein in Iran's programme would continue through June, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's demands that Iran "stop its terrorism and aggression."

He attached a diagram to his tweet showing Tehran's involvement in Middle East conflicts, including Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt, while talks were under way in Lausanne.

"Any deal must significantly roll back Iran's nuclear capabilities," said Netanyahu, who has been critical of the deal being negotiated with Tehran, doubting it would achieve Israel's goal of preventing Iran from attaining a capability to acquire nuclear weapons.

