JERUSALEM, Sept 7 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu described Israel's navy as one of the Jewish state's
strategic "long arms" on Wednesday, a day after Turkey cut
military trade ties and said it would send its warships to
patrol in the eastern Mediterranean.
"The navy is one of the two long arms of the Israel Defence
Forces and it is a long and very powerful arm. Through your
actions you maintain calm and our security at sea," Netanyahu
said at a passing out ceremony for naval officers.
The second long arm Netanyahu was referring to in his speech
at a naval base in the northern port city of Haifa was Israel's
air force.
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to
send warships into Mediterranean waters where Israel's navy
operates, raising the prospect of a first confrontation at sea
between these two major U.S. allies.
Erdogan's remarks on Tuesday were the latest development in
the escalation of tensions since Ankara's downgrade of
diplomatic ties in a dispute over Israel's killings of nine
Turkish citizens in a raid to stop a flotilla from sailing to
the Hamas Islamist-ruled Gaza Strip last year.
Netanyahu added: "In the past few days we have witnessed a
deepening of tensions with Turkey and it was not our choice and
it is not our choice today. We respect the Turkish people and
its heritage and we certainly want to improve ties."
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Jon Boyle)