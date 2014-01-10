JERUSALEM Jan 10 Israel on Friday summoned the
Dutch ambassador to protest over a move by a Netherlands-based
pension fund to divest from Israeli banks because of their
dealings with Jewish settlements built on occupied land.
The decision by the fund, PGGM, reflects growing tensions
between Israel and the European Union over settlement building
in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and heightened Israeli
fears about a possible economic boycott gathering speed.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that
Ambassador Caspar Veldkamp had been told PGGM's move was
"unacceptable". It added that the Dutch government should "take
an unequivocal stance against such steps, which only wreak
damage to the relations between the Israel and the Netherlands".
A Dutch foreign ministry spokesman in The Hague said
Veldkamp had stressed that PGGM had made "an autonomous decision
in which the Dutch government has no involvement".
PGGM is on of the biggest Dutch pension fund managers, with
assets in excess of 153 billion euros ($210 billion). It said on
Wednesday it would not invest in five banks -- Bank Hapoalim
, Bank Leumi, First International Bank of
Israel, Israel Discount Bank and Mizrahi
Tefahot Bank -- because they were involved in
financing Israeli settlements.
Citing a non-disclosure policy, it declined to say how much
it had invested in Israeli banks, but gave a general estimate
that its largest client had shares in the banks totalling at
least 9 million euros in 2012.
Israel announced on Friday it planned to build 1,400 new
settlement homes, drawing accusations from the Palestinians that
it was attempting to sink ongoing peace talks.
The settlements are built on land Israel captured in the
1967 war and which are now home to more than 500,000 Israelis.
Palestinians want the land for their future state. Israel,
citing security concerns and Biblical links to the territory,
says it intends to keep some blocs in any future peace deal.
(Additional reporting by Sara Webb in Amsterdam, Writing by Ori
Lewis; Editing by Larry King)