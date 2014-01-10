JERUSALEM Jan 10 Israel on Friday summoned the Dutch ambassador to protest over a move by a Netherlands-based pension fund to divest from Israeli banks because of their dealings with Jewish settlements built on occupied land.

The decision by the fund, PGGM, reflects growing tensions between Israel and the European Union over settlement building in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and heightened Israeli fears about a possible economic boycott gathering speed.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Ambassador Caspar Veldkamp had been told PGGM's move was "unacceptable". It added that the Dutch government should "take an unequivocal stance against such steps, which only wreak damage to the relations between the Israel and the Netherlands".

A Dutch foreign ministry spokesman in The Hague said Veldkamp had stressed that PGGM had made "an autonomous decision in which the Dutch government has no involvement".

PGGM is on of the biggest Dutch pension fund managers, with assets in excess of 153 billion euros ($210 billion). It said on Wednesday it would not invest in five banks -- Bank Hapoalim , Bank Leumi, First International Bank of Israel, Israel Discount Bank and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank -- because they were involved in financing Israeli settlements.

Citing a non-disclosure policy, it declined to say how much it had invested in Israeli banks, but gave a general estimate that its largest client had shares in the banks totalling at least 9 million euros in 2012.

Israel announced on Friday it planned to build 1,400 new settlement homes, drawing accusations from the Palestinians that it was attempting to sink ongoing peace talks.

The settlements are built on land Israel captured in the 1967 war and which are now home to more than 500,000 Israelis. Palestinians want the land for their future state. Israel, citing security concerns and Biblical links to the territory, says it intends to keep some blocs in any future peace deal. (Additional reporting by Sara Webb in Amsterdam, Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Larry King)