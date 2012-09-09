JERUSALEM, Sept 9 Debt-strapped conglomerate IDB Group plans to sell Maariv, one of Israel's largest tabloid newspapers, for 85 million shekels ($21 million), Maariv said.

IDB, which bought the struggling daily a year and a half ago through its Discount Investment unit, will sell most of Maariv's assets - including the print and online versions, its book publishing, local weeklies and magazines and Maariv's intellectual property - to businessman Shlomo Ben-Zvi.

Ben-Zvi is the owner of the right-wing newspaper Makor Rishon and will take on 300-400 of Maariv's 2,000 employees.

The deal is expected to close in early October, subject to various approvals.

For decades, Maariv competed mainly with the mass daily Yedioth Ahronoth but it has come under hard times in recent years due to competition from the free upstart Israel Hayom newspaper, which has surpassed Maariv in readership.

"To the best of the company's knowledge, the buyer intends to continue the newspaper's operations after the deal is done," Maariv said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday.

Israel's financial media reported that Maariv owes about 55 million shekels to bondholders and has more than 100 million shekels in other debt.

IDB, which has been selling off its assets in recent months, last week posted a huge second-quarter loss that raised concerns it may not be able to pay its debts and included a "going concern" warning in its quarterly results.

($1 = 4.0 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)