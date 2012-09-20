TEL AVIV, Sept 20 Debt-strapped conglomerate IDB Group has signed an agreement to sell Maariv , one of Israel's largest tabloid newspapers, for up to 74 million shekels ($19 million) to businessman Shlomo Ben-Zvi.

The final sum will depend on how much Maariv can collect on debt and future payments owed it and is less than the 85 million shekels originally announced earlier this month.

IDB, which bought the struggling daily a year and a half ago through its Discount Investment unit, is selling most of Maariv's assets - including the print and online versions, its book publishing, local weeklies and magazines and Maariv's intellectual property, Maariv said on Thursday.

Ben-Zvi is the owner of the right-wing newspaper Makor Rishon and agreed to take on 300-400 of Maariv's nearly 2,000 employees. He will also try to reach an accord on using Maariv's printing and distribution network for at least six months so that a total of 1,400 workers would retain employment.

Funds from the transaction will be used to pay Maariv workers compensation owed. According to TheMarker financial news website, Maariv owes its workers 95 million shekels.

The deal is subject to various approvals.

For decades, Maariv competed mainly with the mass daily Yedioth Ahronoth but it has come under hard times in recent years due to competition from the free upstart Israel Hayom newspaper, which has surpassed Maariv in readership.

IDB, which has been selling off its assets in recent months, posted a huge second-quarter loss that raised concerns it may not be able to pay its debts and included a "going concern" warning in its quarterly results.

($1 = 3.92 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)