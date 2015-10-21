* For other news from Reuters Commodities Summit, click here
By Terry Wade and Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Oct 21 Israel is working to persuade
more U.S. energy companies to invest in its growing offshore
fields, saying a fractious delay to Houston-based Noble Energy
Inc's massive Leviathan natural gas project will soon
end if a new regulatory regime takes effect.
Israel Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said U.S. companies
should not be turned off, even as Noble threatens to take Israel
to arbitration and demand billions of dollars in lost future
revenues if Leviathan - one of the world's largest offshore
discoveries of the past decade - does not soon receive final
approvals.
A new policy framework, designed in part to alleviate
anti-trust concerns that Noble and its partner Delek Group Ltd
would control too much of Israel's gas supply if
Leviathan were to start up, has been approved by the Cabinet and
parliament.
"What's left now in order to put it into action is just the
signature of the minister of economy," Steinitz told the Reuters
Commodities Summit late Tuesday. "I am confident that in the
near future, until the end of this year, and hopefully in the
next few weeks, this will be over and the framework will be
finally in place."
The economy minister, Aryeh Deri, has not given clear
signals in recent days that he will sign it to end years of
delays.
Steinitz said he wanted to see Leviathan's gas flowing and
not tied up in arbitration.
"I hope the threat will no longer exist soon," he said.
Israel, which has gone from an energy dependence to a
potential exporter, currently receives its gas for electricity
generation from the Tamar gas field, which began production in
2013.
The new framework will involve Noble and Delek reducing
stakes in Tamar.
These types of changes, made after billions of dollars have
been invested, often rankle companies.
Steinitz said the new regulatory framework better prepares
Israel for big energy discoveries that have a good chance of
growing larger - bringing huge tax and royalty revenues and
potentially allowing it to become an energy exporter.
"We hope to encourage other companies. This is the main
reason for my visit to Houston. To explain to them the potential
and attractiveness of investing in Israel," Steinitz said.
Oil is thought to sit in deeper rock below the gas field
that sits 80 miles (130 km) off Israel's Mediterranean coast.
And there is talk that Egypt, Israel and Cyprus could
develop a subsea pipeline to supply Europe with gas and wean it
off supplies from Russia.
Leviathan could be part of that.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu is taking this very seriously
because it is vital for the state of Israel, for our energy
security, and for the Israel economy," Steinitz said.
