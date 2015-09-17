* Rejected with bigger margin than last year
* Israel hails diplomatic victory
* Believed to be Middle East's only nuclear-armed power
VIENNA, Sept 17 An Arab bid to pressurise Israel
over its assumed nuclear arsenal failed on Thursday after
Washington and other powers united to reject it at the U.N.
atomic watchdog's annual gathering.
The extent of the rejection - with a larger number of 'no's
than a similar vote last year - will reassure Israel, whose
relationship with the United States and other traditional allies
has been strained by their support for a nuclear settlement with
its enemy Iran.
The Israeli Prime Minister's office described the rejction
of the motion - which called on Israel to join a global
anti-nuclear weapons pact - as a "great victory" for its
diplomatic efforts.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had told world
leaders before the vote: "There is no room for a debate of this
sort while the main problem in the Middle East is Iran's
attempts to arm itself with nuclear weapons and its clear
declarations of its intention to destroy the state of Israel."
Nineteen predominantly Arab states wanted the International
Atomic Energy Agency's member states to express concern over
Israel's nuclear capabilities, call on it to join the 1970
nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and have the agency regularly
report on Israel's nuclear programme.
Israel has never confirmed or denied having nuclear weapons
under a policy of ambiguity aimed at deterring longtime Arab and
Muslim adversaries.
On Thursday 61 countries voted against the Arab-drafted
resolution, 43 in favour and 33 abstained.
Last year, 58 countries voted against the iniative, itself a
clearer outcome than in a similar vote a year
earlier.
Israel is the only Middle Eastern country outside the
nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. It has said it will only
consider joining once it is at peace with its Arab neighbours
and Iran.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Additional reporting by Ori
Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)