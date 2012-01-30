UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
JERUSALEM Jan 30 Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) said on Monday its board has decided to adopt a plan to distribute a yearly dividend of at least 75 percent of annual net profit.
ORL, Israel's largest refiner, paid a dividend of $75 million in 2010 but is not planning one in 2011 as the company has recorded losses during the year.
It posted a net loss of $25 million in the third quarter, while its loss for the first nine months of 2011 was $9 million, down from profit of $50 million in the same period in 2010.
ORL, an affiliate of holding company Israel Corp < ILCO.TA >, has been hit by a steep decline in petrochemical prices and a rise in its tax bill. (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Mark Potter)
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 An Israeli court on Sunday ordered Haifa Chemicals to shut down the country's largest ammonia tank, which has been a point of contention for years, with residents and environmental groups warning it is a major health hazard.
WARSAW, Feb 12 Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos is interested in securing a long-term supply deal with Iran once it completes a new coking unit at its Gdansk refinery next year, its chief executive said.