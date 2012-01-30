JERUSALEM Jan 30 Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) said on Monday its board has decided to adopt a plan to distribute a yearly dividend of at least 75 percent of annual net profit.

ORL, Israel's largest refiner, paid a dividend of $75 million in 2010 but is not planning one in 2011 as the company has recorded losses during the year.

It posted a net loss of $25 million in the third quarter, while its loss for the first nine months of 2011 was $9 million, down from profit of $50 million in the same period in 2010.

ORL, an affiliate of holding company Israel Corp < ILCO.TA >, has been hit by a steep decline in petrochemical prices and a rise in its tax bill. (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Mark Potter)