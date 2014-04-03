* Israel says Palestinians broke pledge not to go to U.N.
* Palestinians defend response to 'Israeli game'
* Kerry says dialogue not over, but peace onus on parties
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, April 3 Israel has called off a
planned release of Palestinian prisoners meant to advance the
U.S.-sponsored peace process and called for a review of how the
troubled negotiations can make progress, an official briefed on
the talks said on Thursday.
The official, who declined to be identified, said Israeli
negotiators had informed their Palestinian counterparts of the
decision in a Wednesday night meeting held at Washington's
behest in an effort to avert a collapse of the talks.
The crisis surfaced at the weekend when Israel refused to
release a group of Palestinian prisoners under the terms of a
previous accord unless it received assurances the Palestinian
leadership would continue with negotiations beyond an initial
end-April deadline set by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
Kerry flew to Jerusalem on Monday and was trying to put the
talks back on track. But his mission was jeopardised when
Palestinians signed 15 international conventions, mainly through
the United Nations, that could give them greater leverage
against Israel.
"As the agreements on the release of prisoners were subject
to upholding the Palestinian commitment not to go to the U.N.,
new conditions have been created and Israel will not be able to
free the prisoners," Israeli negotiator Tzipi Livni told the
Palestinians, according to the official briefed on the talks.
The official further quoted Livni as saying: "The sides
should now review how it is possible to make progress in the
negotiations." She urged the Palestinians to withdraw from the
new conventions they had signed.
A top Palestinian official said they would not backtrack
from their decision to join international conventions and were
now within their rights to join all U.N. agencies.
"Our response must be to join all the international
institutions until we reach the International Criminal Court,"
prisoners affairs minister Issa Qaraqe told Reuters.
'UNHELPFUL ACTIONS'
Joining the court could eventually allow Palestinians to
lodge formal legal cases against Israel, and is seen by the
United States and Israel as the most dangerous step they could
take.
Signing the conventions was "the correct response to the
Israeli game of not releasing the fourth group of prisoners on
time...Israel is the one who began this and took the unilateral
decision. Today, it announced its decision formally," Qaraqe
said.
The United States has criticised "unhelpful, unilateral
actions" by both sides and Kerry sought on Thursday to cast the
crisis in a more hopeful light, telling reporters while visiting
Algeria that the Israeli-Palestinian dialogue "remains open".
During the negotiators' meeting "there was progress made in
narrowing some of the questions that have arisen as a result of
the last few days but there is still a gap and that gap will
have to be closed and closed fairly soon," Kerry said.
In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said
that U.S. officials "haven't been informed of any such decision"
by the Israelis to call off the planned release.
Harf declined to explain the nature of the progress that
Kerry cited and acknowledged that the talks were at "a very
critical point."
Aimed at creating a Palestinian state and ending a
decades-long conflict, the negotiations have also stalled over
Palestinian opposition to Israel's demand that it be recognised
as a Jewish state, and the issue of Israeli settlements in the
occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Kerry has repeatedly visited the region since reviving the
talks last July in a bid to avoid deadlocks that have plagued
past diplomacy. He put the onus of success on the feuding sides.
"It is really their decision, and it has to be made. They
understand what the choices are, they understand what the stakes
are, and they understand each of them their own limits and
dynamics," he said.
Israeli officials in Jerusalem said there was still a small
chance that an agreement might be reached to extend the talks.
They said the next 72 hours would be critical.
Palestinians want an independent state in Gaza, the West
Bank and East Jerusalem - lands captured by Israel in a 1967
war. While all parties say negotiations are the best path to
peace, Palestinians say they may eventually resort to
international bodies to force Israel to make concessions.
The U.N. General Assembly voted to recognize Palestine as a
non-member state in 2012, entitling it to join the conventions
that Abbas signed on Tuesday. These include agreements against
discrimination against women and for the rights of disabled
people, as well as the Geneva Conventions.
U.S. support is key to Abbas's administration in the
Israeli-occupied West Bank. Around $500 million in annual aid to
the Palestinian Authority helps keep its public sector and
security forces afloat. The other Palestinian territory, Gaza,
is governed by Abbas's Islamist Hamas rivals, who spurn
Palestinian coexistence with Israel.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki on Wednesday
played down the prospect of U.S. sanctions in response to
Abbas's signing of the 15 international conventions, as they
dealt with social and human rights rather than the quest for
full membership in U.N. bodies.
