JERUSALEM May 19 Israel demanded a French
television station on Sunday correct a report from nearly 13
years ago which helped fuel anger across the world and ignite a
bloody uprising against the Jewish state.
Twelve-year-old Mohammed al-Dura and his father, Jamal, were
filmed crouching in terror by a wall in the Gaza Strip in
September 2000, bullets whizzing around them, as Israeli forces
battled Palestinian gunmen days into an uprising that erupted
after failed peace talks.
The boy was later pronounced dead, and his father wounded.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in September ordered an
investigation into the incident which Israel sees as a blight on
its image and an enduring inspiration for violence against it.
Israel at first apologised then blamed Palestinian militants
for the death of Dura, whose lifeless image was shown around the
world, turning him into a martyr in Arab countries.
The 36-page Israeli report said the France 2 accusation that
troops had killed Dura was "destructive" and said it had fuelled
attacks for years by Islamist militants against it as well as
American targets, and "served as an inspiration and
justification for terrorism, anti-Semitism."
Based on its review of the film, the Israeli report said
"there is no evidence that the Israeli military was in any way
responsible for causing any of the alleged injuries" to the boy
and his father.
"The review showed that it is highly doubtful that bullet
holes in the vicinity of the two could have had their source in
fire from the Israeli position," it said.
The document also questioned whether the footage supports
conclusions that either Palestinian victim was hurt during the
film clip. "There are numerous indications that the two were not
struck by bullets at all," the report said.
"There remains a need to publicly correct and clarify the
France 2 narrative as a first step towards moderating the
report's destructive effects," it added.
In Gaza, Jamal al-Dura denounced the report as "a new
fabrication". In an interview with Reuters, he demanded an
international investigation, including Arab participation, into
"what happened to me and my son".
In response to Israel's report, France 2 said in a statement
it "has shown a willingness to participate in any official
independent investigation, carried out according to
international standards".
It said it was also ready to help exhume the boy's "to help
clarify the circumstances" of his death.
(Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by
Jon Hemming)