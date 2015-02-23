* Palestinian mayor calls Israeli move collective punishment
* Israel Electric Corp says Palestinian debt has ballooned
JERUSALEM Feb 23 Israel's state-owned electric
company briefly cut power to two Palestinian cities in the
occupied West Bank on Monday to press for payment of what it
said was $492 million owed by the Palestinian government.
"The Israel Electric Corporation limited for 45 minutes
today the supply of electricity to five power lines in Nablus
and Jenin," the company said in a statement, adding that further
cuts were possible.
Nablus Mayor Ghassan Al-Shaka'a said the power went out in
parts of the city and was gradually restored.
"This is collective punishment," he told Reuters, calling
the blackouts politically motivated.
Israel Electric Corp said in a statement it had "long
warned...about a debt that has ballooned to more than 1.9
billion shekels over the years - but no solution has been
found".
Palestinians in the West Bank, territory Israel captured in
the 1967 Middle East War, are largely dependent on electricity
supplied by Israel Electric Corp.
A Palestinian power company in occupied East Jerusalem also
buys electricity from IEC and sells it to the Palestinian
Authority (PA), which exercises limited self-rule in the West
Bank under interim peace deals with Israel.
Shaka'a told Reuters that Israeli power cuts would do more
damage to a Palestinian economy already hit by Israel's
withholding of the monthly transfer of more than $100 million in
tax revenues that it collects on behalf of the PA.
Israel suspended the transfers last month after the
Palestinians applied to join the International Criminal Court,
where war crimes prosecutions could be pursued. The United
States has expressed concern about the PA's viability if the
funds remain frozen.
In previous instances in which Israel has withheld
Palestinian tax revenues, some Israeli officials have proposed
that some of the money be used to pay off some of the PA's
electric bill.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller in Jerusalem and Ali Sawafta in
Ramallah; Editing by Angus MacSwan)