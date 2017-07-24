FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Israel to replace metal detectors in Jerusalem with less obtrusive surveillance
July 24, 2017 / 10:52 PM / a day ago

Israel to replace metal detectors in Jerusalem with less obtrusive surveillance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City July 25, 2017.Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Tuesday decided to remove metal detectors it had placed at the entrance to a holy site in Jerusalem's Old City with other, less obtrusive surveillance means, a cabinet statement said.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet voted to remove the metal detector gates after a meeting lasting several hours convening for a second time on Monday after they had broken off discussions a day earlier.

Tensions escalated sharply since Israel installed the metal detectors at entry points to Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem after two police guards were shot dead by gunmen there on July 14.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by James Dalgleish

