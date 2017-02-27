GAZA Feb 27 Israeli aircraft carried out a
series of strikes in Gaza on Monday, wounding two people, health
officials and witnesses said, after a rocket fired from the
Palestinian territory struck southern Israel.
Witnesses said the aircraft attacked four security positions
belonging to Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza
Strip, and that the two people hurt were passers-by.
The Israeli military said that earlier a rocket fired from
the enclave landed in an open area in southern Israel, causing
no casualties. It had no immediate comment on the air strikes.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
Palestinian rocket fire. Israel has said that Hamas bears
overall responsibility for what happens in the territory.
The group has observed a de-facto ceasefire with Israel
since a 2014 war but small armed cells of Jihadist Salafis have
continued to occasionally launch rockets at Israel. When those
attacks occur, Hamas usually orders its fighters to vacate
potential targets for Israeli retaliation.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi,; Writing by Jeffrey Heller,
editing by Ed Osmond)