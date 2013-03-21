JERUSALEM, March 21 Five protesters scaled a
landmark Jerusalem bridge on Thursday and hoisted a banner
urging visiting U.S. President Barack Obama to halt Arctic oil
exploration.
The protest by environmental group Greenpeace was staged a
short distance from a conference hall where Obama was later due
to deliver a keynote speech to Israeli students.
Defying tight security, the environmentalists used climbing
gear to clamber up the cables of the 118 metre-high (390 feet)
suspension bridge and unfurled a yellow banner that read:
"Obama: Stop Arctic Drilling".
A Greenpeace Israel official said the five climbers, two
Israelis and three foreigners, scaled the bridge as part of the
group's world-wide campaign to ensure the Arctic remains a
nature reserve.
The United Nations' Environment Programme said in February
that the Arctic needs to be better protected from a rush for
natural resources as melting ice makes mineral and energy
exploration easier.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said eight other activists
who had earlier tried to climb the bridge were arrested before
they could make their way up the cables.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Erica Billingham)