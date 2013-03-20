(Updates throughout)
By Matt Spetalnick and Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, March 20 President Barack Obama
pledged on Wednesday to hold Syria to account if it used
chemical weapons and assured Israel, in his first official visit
to the Jewish state, of U.S. resolve to curb Iran's nuclear
programme.
Obama came to Israel seeking to allay the security fears of
Washington's closest ally in the Middle East, burnish his image
with Israelis and repair frayed relations with Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu over Iran and the expansion of Jewish
settlements on occupied land Palestinians claim for a state.
Two months into his second and final term, the president
tried to make a positive impression at the start of a visit high
on symbolism but low on expectations of any breakthrough in
Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts stalled since 2010.
At Tel Aviv airport, he visited an Iron Dome anti-missile
battery, a partly U.S.-funded system Israel has deployed against
rockets from Gaza and Lebanon. He seemed at ease with Netanyahu,
a right-winger who is also recently re-elected and has just this
week formed a new governing coalition.
At a joint news conference after three hours of talks, Obama
offered unstinting verbal support for Israel. He used what
appeared to be his toughest language to date on what may happen
should Syrian President Bashar al-Assad use chemical weapons.
After both sides in Syria's civil war accused the other of a
chemical attack on Tuesday - while providing no evidence to
international bodies - Obama said he had asked for an
investigation to determine if "this red line" had been crossed.
Voicing doubts that Syrian rebels could have pulled off such
an attack, he said: "Once we've established the facts I have
made clear the use of chemical weapons is a game changer."
Obama, who has previously said chemical weapons were be a
"red line" that would trigger unspecified U.S. action, has been
loath to attack Syria after spending much of his first term
winding down wars in other Muslim states, Iraq and Afghanistan.
He said on Wednesday that Syrian forces would be committing
a "tragic mistake" in resorting to unconventional arms or making
them available to others: "The Assad regime must understand that
they will be held accountable for the use of chemical weapons or
their transfer to terrorists," Obama said, without elaborating.
BODY LANGUAGE
The body language between Obama and Netanyahu appeared
noticeably warmer than in their past encounters and the Israeli
prime minister was at pains to avoid antagonising his guest.
Last year, Netanyahu seemed to prefer Obama's opponent in
the 2012 presidential election, Mitt Romney, only to see the
Republican fail to unseat Obama.
While both leaders said that Iran remains a global threat
because of its nuclear programme, there seemed little doubt that
Netanyahu is prepared to part ways with Obama on the issue of
Iran if necessary.
He insisted Israel had a right to defend itself against
Iran's alleged nuclear weapons development, despite Obama's
counselling of patience to let sanctions and diplomatic pressure
continue to work. Iran denies it wants to make such weapons.
Netanyahu said he was certain Obama appreciated that Israel
"can never cede the right to defend ourselves to others, even to
the greatest of our friends", a hint at a possible go-it-alone
plan to attack Iran: "Today we have both the right and the
capability to defend ourselves," said Netanyahu.
But he also voiced confidence in Obama, saying: "I am
absolutely convinced that the president is determined to prevent
Iran from getting nuclear weapons. And I appreciate that."
Obama, whose administration has in the past privately sought
to head off a unilateral Israeli military strike against Iran,
said Netanyahu was "absolutely correct" that each country had a
right to defend itself and that there was "not a lot of
daylight" between U.S. and Israeli assessments of where Iran is
on its nuclear development.
But he was quick to note "there is time to resolve this
diplomatically".
"The question is, will the Iranian leadership seize that
opportunity," Obama added.
Despite his assurances, Obama faces strong doubts among
Israelis over his promise to prevent Iran from obtaining a
nuclear bomb, as well as anxiety that the civil war in Syria
might spill over the border, with Western powers reluctant to
get involved.
The long-running Middle East peace process took a back seat
at the start of Obama's four-day tour of Israel, the West Bank
and Jordan.
The president brought no new initiatives with him. He
expressed a desire for a resumption of Israeli-Palestinian talks
while making no mention of settlement-building, a main factor
behind the collapse of the last U.S.-sponsored negotiations.
He said he wanted to hear from each side before determining a
way forward. He meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on
Thursday in Ramallah.
At the airport arrival ceremony in Tel Aviv, Obama voiced
his hopes for peace - without directly mentioning Palestinians.
"We stand together because peace must come to the Holy Land,"
Obama said. "Even as we are clear eyed about the difficulties,
we will never lose sight of the vision of an Israel at peace
with its neighbours."
QUIET STREETS
Shortly after landing in Tel Aviv, Obama's entourage flew by
helicopter to nearby Jerusalem and then drove to his city centre
hotel. Hundreds of banners boasting of "an unbreakable alliance"
hung from lamp-posts, but only sparse crowds turned out to watch
the president's motorcade drive through shut-off streets.
Aware that many Israelis have reservations about him, Obama
took steps to try to soften his image, smiling and joking with
his guests, heaping praise on Israeli President Shimon Peres and
appearing delighted as a group of schoolchildren sang for him.
Obama will make a speech to a group of carefully screened
Israeli students on Thursday afternoon, where he is expected
once more to play up historic ties between the two nations.
Annual U.S. military aid to Israel is put at $3 billion.
