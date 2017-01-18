WASHINGTON Jan 18 President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he was worried that the prospects for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were waning because of growing Israeli settlement of the West Bank.

Obama told a news conference that his administration did not block a recent U.N. resolution on Israeli settlement activity because it felt a two-state solution was the only option for peace.

"The goal of the resolution was to simply say that the ... growth of the settlements are creating a reality on the ground that increasingly will make a two-state solution impossible," Obama told the news conference, his last as president. "It was important for us to send a signal, a wakeup call that this moment may be passing." (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Leslie Adler)