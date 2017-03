JERUSALEM Two attackers, thought to be Palestinians, opened fire on bystanders at the central bus station in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba on Sunday, injuring at least five people, an Israeli ambulance service official and media said.

Of the injured one was in critical condition, the ambulance official said. A police spokesman said one attacker had been killed in the attack, while the identity of the second was being checked.

(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)