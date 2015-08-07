GAZA Aug 7 The Palestinian Football Federation postponed the final Palestine Cup game between champion teams of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank after Israel denied entry permits to some of the Gaza players, sport officials said.

The Shejaia club from the Gaza Strip must pass through an Israeli border crossing to reach the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, where Sunday's game was scheduled, and to do so needs approval from Israel.

"It became clear seven people, including four players were not on the list and therefore, the entire mission can't leave Gaza without them," said Ala Shammaly of the Shejaia cup media office.