* January or February election date mooted
* Netanyahu's Likud leading the pack, polls show
* Iran, economy key issues in coming campaign
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Oct 9 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu called on Tuesday for an early election, eager to
strengthen his political position after signalling that any
military action against Iran could be months away.
Opinion polls suggest Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party
will be the frontrunner in the national vote likely to be held
in January or February, some eight months ahead of schedule.
Netanyahu, in office since 2009, said in a televised address
that bickering among his coalition partners over proposed cuts
in the 2013 budget was a main reason for heading to the polls.
"In the face of the turmoil around us, security and
economic, it is my obligation as prime minister to put the
national interest above all. Therefore I have decided for the
benefit of Israel to hold elections now," he said.
Parliament will dissolve itself in the coming days and fix
the election date, with Netanyahu in charges of a transitional
government until a new administration is sworn in.
A fresh ballot-box victory would mean the Israeli leader
would embark on a new mandate at roughly the same time as the
next U.S. president takes office.
In what appeared to be a double-barrelled approach to the
coming election campaign, Netanyahu said that Israel must
"ensure Iran won't have an atomic bomb" and maintain "dynamic
economic growth" that preserves Israeli jobs.
But electioneering would not necessarily have an impact on
any Israeli timetable for possible military action against
Iran's nuclear facilities.
In a speech to the United Nations last month Netanyahu
signalled that a strike could wait until spring or summer when
he said Tehran might be on the brink of building an atomic bomb.
Israel, widely believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear
power, says Iran is enriching uranium with the aim of producing
an atomic weapon. Iran says its nuclear programme is for
peaceful purposes.
NEW PERSONALITIES
Netanyahu's deputy prime minister, Dan Meridor, sidestepped
a question over whether an election meant that any Israeli
attack would be postponed at least until the results were in.
"The Iranian issue is a main issue, not only for Israel, but
for the United States, Europe and Arab countries. It must
continue to be addressed, and the election will not interfere
with that," Meridor told Israel's Channel One television.
Netanyahu presides over a five-party coalition government
that controls 66 seats in the 120-member parliament.
Recent opinion polls suggest Netanyahu's Likud would capture
28 seats, putting it in prime position to lead a
administration of right-wing and Jewish religious parties
similar to the current governing alliance.
Rivals include Shelly Yachimovich, a former journalist who
now leads the left-leaning Labour party that polls predict could
more than double the number of its legislators to 19. Another
new contender is Yair Lapid, a popular TV personality whose
recently formed Yesh Atid party promotes secular policies.
Netanyahu's defence minister, Ehud Barak, a key strategist
on confronting Iran, might be at risk. His small Atzmaut party
could struggle to win any seats, according to the surveys.
Under Israeli law, Netanyahu could re-appoint Barak to the
post even if he is not elected to parliament.
But friction emerged between the two men over the past
several weeks after Netanyahu suggested the United States, which
rebuffed his call to set a "red line" for Tehran, did not have a
moral right to prevent Israel from attacking Iran.
Netanyahu has had a strained relationship with U.S.
President Barack Obama and Democrats have accused him of
favouring Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney, an
allegation the Israeli prime minister denies.
Netanyahu and Obama first clashed over Israeli settlement
expansion in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Peace
talks collapsed in 2010 over the issue, and the question of
Palestinian statehood is unlikely to figure prominently in the
election campaign.
Hanan Ashrawi, a West Bank-based official of the Palestine
Liberation Organisation, said Netanyahu "has not given any
indication that he intends to improve his policies towards the
Palestinians. On the contrary, his winning another term will
likely see a further radicalisation of his policies."
One question mark in the coming days is whether former
Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert will seek to return to the
political fray after being largely acquitted in a graft trial.
Olmert offered a land-for-peace plan to the Palestinians
just before the corruption allegations led to his resignation in
2008. He used to lead the centrist Kadima party, whose fortunes
have since plunged.