JERUSALEM Feb 27 Israeli seaports
reopened on Monday after workers seeking improved pension
security ended a one-day strike and agreed to hold negotiations
with the government.
The union for public sector employees, Histadrut, had called
the strike at Israel's three ports on Sunday because it said
pensions would not be guaranteed if the port companies
experienced financial difficulties in the future.
The union also wants pension contributions to be based on
average wages of past years instead of on nominal wages set in
2005 following a reform of the ports.
A Histadrut spokeswoman said the port workers and the
Finance Ministry had agreed to negotiations for two weeks. If no
deal is reached in that time, both sides will be required to
detail any progress to Israel's labour court.
The ministry denounced the strike at the Mediterranean ports
of Haifa and Ashdod and the Red Sea port of Eilat, noting
workers had recently received a pay increase.
Earlier this month, the Histadrut led a public sector strike
that disrupted public transport and closed banks, the stock
market and government offices for nearly five days.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)