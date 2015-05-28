JERUSALEM May 28 Israel said on Thursday it had
received applications from 12 potential buyers to take part in
the privatisation of Israel Military Industries (IMI), one of
its largest defence contractors.
The government expects state-owned IMI, developer of the Uzi
submachine gun and other arms and ammunition, to fetch between
$400 million and $650 million and plans to complete the sale by
year end.
Applicants include Israel's Elbit Systems, the
country's largest publicly traded defence firm, Mivtach Shamir
, New York-based holding company Renco Group and
London-based Coleridge Capital.
The sale of IMI is part of a broader government plan to sell
all of part of eight companies and two ports by 2017, raising
around $4 billion.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by David Holmes)