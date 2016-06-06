JERUSALEM, June 6 The Psagot Investment House,
Israel's largest brokerage, will buy 20 percent of peer-to-peer
lending platform BLender's Israeli activity, the companies said
on Monday.
Financial terms were not disclosed and the agreement is
subject to regulatory and other approvals.
As part of the deal, Psagot - owned by private equity firm
Apax Partners - will add a member to the BLender
Israel board.
The investment in BLender enables Psagot to enter the
consumer credit market quickly. Psagot had long sought to enter
this market, which is 95 percent dominated by Israeli banks and
the credit card companies they own.
Hagai Badash, Psagot's chief executive, said that in the
past few years since financial institutions entered the business
credit market interest rates have declined due to increased
competition. But consumer credit rates remain high, he said.
"The investment houses are the competition generators in the
financial industry and can bring a major change to this market
too," he said. "The combination between Psagot ... and the
disruptive technology of BLender, is another strategic step
towards improving the consumers' financial position."
