* Netanyahu: Strategic Eilat line will link Europe, Asia
* Israel says wants to supplement, not sap Egyptian trade
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 Israel said on Sunday it
plans to build a railway line linking its Red Sea and
Mediterranean ports that could handle potential overflow from
the Suez Canal on the freight route between Asia and Europe.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet the idea
of ships dropping off goods in one port to be picked up by a
second ship at the other, had stirred "great interest" from
major exporters India and China.
The project has yet to receive final approval or secure
funding. Israel has not issued any cargo volume projections for
the proposed electrified railway that would run 350 km (220
miles) from Eilat, on the Red Sea, to Ashdod, on the
Mediterranean some 30 km south of Tel Aviv.
"Laying this line thus has strategic importance, both
national and international," Netanyahu said in public
remarks at the opening of a cabinet discussion on the project.
Israeli officials rebuffed any suggestion the railway plan
came in response to political turmoil in Egypt and the rise of
Islamist parties, though Israel has quietly been preparing for
the possible erosion of its landmark peace accord with the
neighbouring Arab power.
One official told Reuters the railway was a safeguard
against the Suez proving incapable of handling surging maritime
trade. The canal handled 8 percent of global seaborne traffic in
2009, Egyptian authorities say.
"There is going to be a lot of pressure on the Suez, and the
idea here is to find an insurance should the canal not be able
to deal with the volume," the official said.
Asked if the Israeli project might bite into Egyptian
revenues from tariffs to sail the Suez, the official said: "We
do not in any way intend to do anything of the sort."
"INTERNAL AFFAIR"
Samech Nabil, consul-general for the Egyptian embassy in
Israel, said it would be premature to comment on the planned
rail link, given the project's preliminary nature.
"I think this is purely an internal issue," Nabil told
Reuters.
A year after an Egyptian uprising that toppled U.S.-aligned
President Hosni Mubarak, Israelis fret at the rise of Islamist
politicians in Cairo who firmly back the Palestinians and resent
ties with the Jewish state.
Both countries have sought to play down any threat to their
landmark 1979 peace accord in public and Israeli ships -
including naval vessels - have continued to sail through the
canal.
Oded Eran, a retired Israeli diplomat who is now senior
research fellow at Tel Aviv University's Institute for National
Security Studies, said global traders were increasingly looking
at overland transport alternatives to sea routes.
"Going through Suez costs a lot of money in demurrage," he
said, describing the time-consuming process of ships obtaining
permission to enter the canal and transiting.
Israeli media projected the train line would cost around $2
billion to build. Its Transport Ministry said it was seeking a
Chinese company to build it and estimated it would take up to
five years to complete.
Israel is heavily dependent on imports, especially for
energy, and is wary of any potential threat to supplies. It
launched the 1967 war after Egypt blockaded the Strait of Tiran
between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, cutting off Eilat.
Eran doubted Egypt would again threaten Israeli shipping,
and said he believed assurances by the Netanyahu government that
the railway would be primarily a commercial, rather than a
security, asset.
Israeli officials linked the project to wider efforts to
vitalise Israel's southern desert regions, including a pipeline
between Eilat and Ashdod which is envisaged will pump natural
gas from Mediterranean platforms for export through the Red Sea.
(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Jeffrey Heller; Additional
reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Ben Harding)