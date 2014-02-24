BRIEF-Takara Leben to retire 1.58 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
JERUSALEM Feb 24 The Bank of Israel lowered its benchmark interest rate to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent on Monday, its first cut in five months amid weakening economic growth.
Boosted by the start of natural gas production at an offshore well, Israel's economy grew 3.3 percent in 2013 and is forecast to grow at a similar rate this year. However, the second half of last year was weak, with gross domestic product growing at an annualised 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter.
At the same time, inflation in January eased to an annual rate of 1.4 percent from 1.8 percent in December.
All 11 economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to leave rates steady. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Azerbaijani Banking Sector - Pressure from Currency Moves Persists https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895587 MOSCOW/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Currency devaluation continues to weigh on Azerbaijani banks and they face continued capital shortfalls due to weak asset quality, high dollarisation and currency mismatches, Fitch Ratings said at its sixth annual conference on Azerbaijan in Baku today. Fitch ex
March 16 Lushang Property Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/nYK8By Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)