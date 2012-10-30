(Corrects 3rd paragraph to show rate cut was to 2 percent)

By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen

JERUSALEM Oct 29 Israel unexpectedly cut interest rates on Monday to support its economy ahead of an expected tightening of government spending but also took measures to prevent a housing bubble.

The Bank of Israel, which had been widely expected to stand pat on rates into 2013, said that against the background of the European debt crisis, "the level of economic risk from around the world remains high and with it the concerns over negative effects on the local economy".

It cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since June, by a quarter point to 2.0 percent, prompting a fall in the shekel, which weakened to 3.905 per dollar after the announcement from its earlier fixing of 3.889.

The bank said consumer and business surveys indicated further economic moderation while the absence of a 2013 budget due to a call for early elections in January would weigh on the economy.

"Economic activity in the first few months of 2013 is expected to be affected by the fiscal restraint inherent in the monthly expenditure limitation until a new budget is approved," the Bank of Israel said in a statement.

At the same time the bank sought to cool housing prices, which have risen more slowly this year but have surged 65 percent since 2007 on limited supply and cheap mortgage rates.

"The accelerated increase in the housing credit portfolio on banks' balance sheets is liable to include risks to the stability of the banking system," the bank's statement said.

It issued directives to limit the loan-to-value ratio in housing loans to 50-75 percent and differentiate between investors, those upgrading their homes and first-time home buyers.

"The central bank is worried, and rightly so, by a renewed jump in apartment prices in an environment of low interest rates," said Ori Greenfeld, head of economic research at the Psagot brokerage. But he questioned how effective the housing loan limits would be, saying investors would find ways to circumvent them.

The central bank had left its key rate unchanged for three months after lowering it in June as policymakers sought more clarity on global growth and its impact on the Israeli economy.

Ofer Klein, head of economic research at the Harel Finance brokerage, said Monday's rate cut would make it more attractive to invest in apartments, offsetting the lending curbs to some extent.

But "what is certain is that if these steps (to cool prices) are found to be ineffective, more steps will come later. We believe this is enough to stop the rise in housing prices," Klein said.

Israel is on track to grow about 3.5 percent in 2012 but expects growth to slow to 3 percent in 2013.

Inflation accelerated to an annual rate of 2.1 percent in September - well within an official 1-3 percent annual target - with much of the recent increase due to tax hikes.

All 12 economists polled by Reuters had expected no change in rates on Monday. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton/Ruth Pitchford)