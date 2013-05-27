JERUSALEM May 27 The Bank of Israel cut its
benchmark interest rate on Monday for the second time this month
as it continues to battle against the shekel's appreciation,
which poses a risk to export growth.
After unexpectedly cutting the benchmark at an
unscheduled meeting on May 13, the central bank reduced it by
another quarter point on Monday to 1.25 percent, its lowest
level since March 2010.
The move had been expected by six of 13 economists polled by
Reuters, while seven others had forecast no move.
Signs at the start of this year that Israel's economy was
improving have waned while the shekel has gained sharply
in recent months due to Israel's relatively high interest rates,
threatening to further harm exports that account for 40 percent
of economic activity.
"The (Monetary Policy) Committee decided to reduce the
interest rate and thus narrow the gaps between the Bank of
Israel's interest rate and the rates in major economies
worldwide, in order to weaken the forces for appreciation of the
shekel," the Bank of Israel said in a statement after Monday's
rate cut.
At its last scheduled meeting on March 24, the monetary
policy committee (MPC) had kept the benchmark rate on hold for a
third straight month.
Minutes of the May 13 rate decision showed that half the
MPC's six members voted for a steeper half-point rate reduction
but Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer broke the tie by
voting for a less aggressive move that was accompanied by a Bank
of Israel plan to buy $2.1 billion of foreign currency over the
rest of 2013.
Since the rate cut earlier this month, the shekel has
weakened to 3.70 per dollar from about 3.57, a nearly 21-month
peak. The shekel had appreciated on the heels of a widening rate
gap with other countries and the start off natural gas
production off Israel in March that will help the country's
balance of payments.
Israel's economy is forecast to grow 2.8 percent this year
excluding natural gas production, slower than a 3.2 percent pace
in 2012.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)