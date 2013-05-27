(Adds shekel reaction, details from statement, analyst
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM May 27 The Bank of Israel kept up its
battle against shekel appreciation and the prospect of slower
export growth with its second interest rate reduction this
month.
After unexpectedly cutting the benchmark at an
unscheduled meeting on May 13, the central bank reduced it by
another quarter-point on Monday to 1.25 percent, its lowest
level since March 2010.
The move had been expected by six of 13 economists polled by
Reuters, while seven others had forecast no move.
Signs at the start of this year that Israel's economy was
improving have waned while the shekel has gained sharply
in recent months, partly due to Israel's relatively high
interest rates, threatening to further harm exports that account
for 40 percent of economic activity.
"The (Monetary Policy) Committee decided to reduce the
interest rate and thus narrow the gaps between the Bank of
Israel's interest rate and the rates in major economies
worldwide, in order to weaken the forces for appreciation of the
shekel," the Bank of Israel said in a statement after Monday's
rate cut, also citing continued accommodative policies of major
central banks such as the United States and Japan.
At its last scheduled meeting on March 24, the monetary
policy committee (MPC) had kept the benchmark rate on hold for a
third straight month. It next meets on June 24.
Expectations for a second rate cut in May grew after minutes
of the May 13 rate decision showed that half the MPC's six
members voted for a steeper half-point rate reduction.
But Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer broke the tie by
voting for the less aggressive quarter-point cut that was
accompanied by a Bank of Israel plan to buy $2.1 billion of
foreign currency over the rest of 2013.
Since the May 13 move, the shekel has weakened by some 3
percent versus a basket of currencies. It slipped to 3.71 per
dollar from 3.69 just prior to Monday's action.
"The Bank of Israel took into account that leaving rates
unchanged could lead to a renewed appreciation of the shekel
which would eliminate the effectiveness of the previous
decision," said Ori Greenfeld, head of macroeconomic research at
the Psagot brokerage.
He noted that Fischer apparently preferred to cut rates
twice rather than by one half-point move.
"Since the main goal of the Bank of Israel is to influence
the foreign exchange market where the weight of the
psychological effect is great, the cumulative impact of the two
surprises is bigger than one surprise or in other worlds the sum
of the parts is greater than the whole," Greenfeld said.
The shekel, which this month had reached had a 21-month high
against the dollar, appreciated on the heels of a widening rate
gap with other countries and the start off natural gas
production off Israel's Mediterranean coast in March that will
help the country's balance of payments.
Israel's economy is forecast to grow 2.8 percent this year
excluding natural gas production, slower than a 3.2 percent pace
in 2012.
The Bank of Israel said that recent data indicate moderate
growth in the first quarter and a mixed trend in April. But it
said an expected tightening of fiscal policy in 2014, due to a
lower budget deficit target, "is expected to moderate the rate
of expansion of demand."
It added that the inflation environment was moderate, with
the annual inflation rate at 0.8 percent in March, while
expectations for inflation the next year are below 2 percent.
