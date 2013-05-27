(Adds shekel reaction, details from statement, analyst comments)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM May 27 The Bank of Israel kept up its battle against shekel appreciation and the prospect of slower export growth with its second interest rate reduction this month.

After unexpectedly cutting the benchmark at an unscheduled meeting on May 13, the central bank reduced it by another quarter-point on Monday to 1.25 percent, its lowest level since March 2010.

The move had been expected by six of 13 economists polled by Reuters, while seven others had forecast no move.

Signs at the start of this year that Israel's economy was improving have waned while the shekel has gained sharply in recent months, partly due to Israel's relatively high interest rates, threatening to further harm exports that account for 40 percent of economic activity.

"The (Monetary Policy) Committee decided to reduce the interest rate and thus narrow the gaps between the Bank of Israel's interest rate and the rates in major economies worldwide, in order to weaken the forces for appreciation of the shekel," the Bank of Israel said in a statement after Monday's rate cut, also citing continued accommodative policies of major central banks such as the United States and Japan.

At its last scheduled meeting on March 24, the monetary policy committee (MPC) had kept the benchmark rate on hold for a third straight month. It next meets on June 24.

Expectations for a second rate cut in May grew after minutes of the May 13 rate decision showed that half the MPC's six members voted for a steeper half-point rate reduction.

But Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer broke the tie by voting for the less aggressive quarter-point cut that was accompanied by a Bank of Israel plan to buy $2.1 billion of foreign currency over the rest of 2013.

Since the May 13 move, the shekel has weakened by some 3 percent versus a basket of currencies. It slipped to 3.71 per dollar from 3.69 just prior to Monday's action.

"The Bank of Israel took into account that leaving rates unchanged could lead to a renewed appreciation of the shekel which would eliminate the effectiveness of the previous decision," said Ori Greenfeld, head of macroeconomic research at the Psagot brokerage.

He noted that Fischer apparently preferred to cut rates twice rather than by one half-point move.

"Since the main goal of the Bank of Israel is to influence the foreign exchange market where the weight of the psychological effect is great, the cumulative impact of the two surprises is bigger than one surprise or in other worlds the sum of the parts is greater than the whole," Greenfeld said.

The shekel, which this month had reached had a 21-month high against the dollar, appreciated on the heels of a widening rate gap with other countries and the start off natural gas production off Israel's Mediterranean coast in March that will help the country's balance of payments.

Israel's economy is forecast to grow 2.8 percent this year excluding natural gas production, slower than a 3.2 percent pace in 2012.

The Bank of Israel said that recent data indicate moderate growth in the first quarter and a mixed trend in April. But it said an expected tightening of fiscal policy in 2014, due to a lower budget deficit target, "is expected to moderate the rate of expansion of demand."

It added that the inflation environment was moderate, with the annual inflation rate at 0.8 percent in March, while expectations for inflation the next year are below 2 percent. (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton, Ron Askew)