(Adds Bank of Israel comments)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM Jan 27 The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 1.0 percent for a fourth straight month on Monday, pointing to moderate growth, labour market weakness and a strong shekel.

The move, which was expected, came as data this month showed the economy continued to grow at modest rate with some improvement in the fourth quarter versus the prior three months.

Exports, a main growth driver that accounted for about one-third of Israel's economic activity in 2013, edged down 0.1 percent last year according to government data.

"The picture in the fourth quarter regarding exports is better than it was in the third quarter, but there was some moderation again in December," the central bank said in its rates decision.

"Over the longer term there has essentially been a standstill in exports, against the background of moderate growth of world trade and the appreciation of the shekel.

"The unemployment rate continued to decline and is at a low level, though various indicators, such as job vacancies and health tax receipts, indicate some labour market weakness," it added.

Israel's economy grew an estimated 3.3 percent in 2013 and is forecast to grow at a similar pace this year.

The shekel has hovered around the 3.50 per dollar level for the past two months and sits at a 2-1/2 year high versus the U.S. currency. The central bank has been buying dollars to contain gains in the shekel, since a strong currency harms Israel's export-dependent economy.

It noted that since the last decision a month ago, the shekel had appreciated 1 percent versus the dollar while the greenback gained against most major global currencies.

Eldad Tamir, chief executive of the Tamir Fishman investment house, said that lowering interest rates has proven ineffective in weakening the shekel while it leads to higher mortgage transactions.

"It appears that the Bank of Israel has thrown in the white towel in the global war on weakening domestic currencies," he said. "It's a pity because the strong shekel continues to hurt the Israeli economy."

The central bank said that after some moderation December, data had shown an increase in home prices and mortgages granted this month.

It also noted that the inflation rate over the coming year is expected to stay around 2013's 1.8 percent rate.

The central bank lowered its key rate three times in 2013, the last coming in September as it sought to contain a rally and in the shekel and support the economy. (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Toby Chopra)