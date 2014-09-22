* Cuts 2014 economic growth estimate to 2.3 pct from 2.9 pct
* Still sees growth of 3 percent in 2015
* Says last two months' rate cuts to support economy
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Sept 22 Israel's 50-day war with
Hamas militants in Gaza forced the Bank of Israel to reduce its
2014 growth estimate on Monday and it left short-term interest
rates unchanged on the view that two previous months of rate
cuts were sufficient for now.
The central bank expects Israel's economy to grow at a
five-year low of 2.3 percent this year, down from a June
estimate of 2.9 percent.
The conflict in July and August kept tourists away and
locals at home, taking 0.4 percentage points off growth, the
central bank estimated.
"The negative impact ... is mainly reflected in private
consumption, where it is expected to be short-term, and in the
export of tourism services, where it is expected to be of a
longer duration," the Bank of Israel's economists wrote.
For 2015, they maintained a 3-percent growth projection on
expectations that activity will return to pre-conflict levels
and that an expected global economic recovery will help.
The updated forecasts are more optimistic than those of
Israel's statistics bureau, which on Monday estimated growth of
2 percent this year based on available data. That was slightly
below the Finance Ministry's revised prediction of 2.4 percent.
Israel, which grew between 3.0 and 5.8 percent between 2010
and 2013, could grow less than a projected OECD average of 2.2
percent this year.
The central bank had indicated the conflict would shave
about a half-point from 2014 growth, based on past experience.
DISINFLATION
Signs of rapid disinflation and weaker growth in the second
and third quarters prompted policymakers to lower the benchmark
interest rate a month ago to an all-time low of 0.25 percent,
its second straight quarter-point reduction.
"In light of the interest rate reduction in the past two
months, by a cumulative 0.5 percentage points, and the support
that the low interest rate level is providing the economy at
this time, the monetary (policy) committee decided to keep the
interest rate unchanged this month," the bank said in a
statement.
All 11 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no move.
Bank of Israel economists expect the key rate to stay at
0.25 percent in 2015. Some analysts, though, believe there may
be room for another cut or other policy tools to boost growth
but most expect the next move to be a hike late in 2015.
"The Bank of Israel can only hope that the economy improves
so they don't have to bring out the 'big guns'"," Meitav Dash
brokerage's chief economist, Alex Zabezhinsky, said.
Data in July and August was already pointing to a downturn
in the second quarter, and, last week, growth in the quarter was
revised to an annualised rate of 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent.
"The assessment that activity had already begun to moderate
in the second quarter was bolstered this month," the Bank of
Israel said.
The Finance Ministry expects no growth in the third quarter.
That was shown by the jobless rate rising to 6.4 percent in
August from 6.2 percent in July.
The central bank noted that the inflation environment - with
the annual rate at zero in August - and inflation expectations
remained low this month and expressed satisfaction that the
shekel had weakened.
"Continued depreciation will support a recovery in exports
and in the tradeable sector," the bank said. The shekel has lost
7 percent against the dollar the past two months to a year low.
Corporate bond funds are again showing new net investment,
although at relatively low volumes, the bank said, noting:
"Spreads in that market continue to apparently indicate
underpricing of risks."
On fiscal policy, the Bank of Israel said it expects a
budget deficit of 3.3 percent of gross domestic product this
year, above a 3 percent target.
It foresees a deficit of 3.4 percent of GDP in 2015, above a
target of 2.5 percent. Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug,
Finance Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu remain at odds over the 2015 budget.
