JERUSALEM Oct 22 The Bank of Israel is expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged for the eighth straight month next week, with analysts believing rates will stay on hold unless the economy deteriorates further.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to keep its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.1 percent when the decision is announced on Monday at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

"There hasn't been a lot of change in new info that could support a rate cut," said Bank Leumi Chief Economist Gil Bufman. "The Bank of Israel is trying to save its ammunition for later."

At its last meeting, on Sept. 24, policymakers voted 5-0 to keep rates unchanged, downplaying the very weak growth so far in 2015 as partly transitory, while blaming a year-long deflation trend largely on falling global commodity prices.

Government steps decided upon last month will lead to fiscal policy being more expansionary than expected and would accelerate growth, it added.

Israel's economy is expected to grow 2.5 percent in 2015, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. That's in line with the Finance Ministry and Bank of Israel, both of which last month lowered their growth estimates to 2.6 percent, the same as in 2014.

Last week, the bureau said growth came to an annualised 0.l percent in the second quarter.

At the same time data showed Israel remains stuck in deflation, with prices falling 0.5 percent in September compared with the same month last year, bigger than the 0.4 percent annual price fall in August. It was the 13th straight month of price falls. Bond yields suggest a return to an annual inflation rate of 0.5 percent in a year's time.

Bufman noted that rate cuts have not been very effective in propping up the economy or in weakening the shekel.

"The Bank of Israel is waiting for the Fed," he said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank, which is expected to start raising rates in the coming months. "They will try to lag the Fed and open a differential where the Fed has higher rates" to weaken the shekel.

The shekel has appreciated to 3.86 per dollar from 3.94 at the last rate decision. A stronger shekel has weighed on exports, which account for nearly 40 percent of economic activity.

Following the last rate decision, Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said that if the economic situation deteriorated and the bank thought there was a need for further steps, it would not hesitate to take them. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)