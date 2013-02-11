JERUSALEM Feb 11 An improving economic
environment and worries over rising housing costs led the Bank
of Israel to leave short-term interest rates unchanged last
month, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.
The central bank held its benchmark interest rate
at 1.75 percent on Jan. 28 after rate cuts in two of
the prior three months. All six MPC members voted to keep the
key rate unchanged.
"Committee members noted the stability in the GDP growth
rate at around 3 percent, in unemployment, and in inflation in
Israel's economy," the minutes said, adding that the level of
pessimism in monthly surveys of economic activity declined and
"no longer indicates a continued slowdown in activity".
At the same time, it appears the risks of deterioration in
the debt crisis in Europe are declining, the central bank noted.
MPC members also expressed concern at the renewed increase
in home prices at a rapid pace along with a fall in building
starts and rise in mortgage volume. They urged the government to
increase supply of homes so that prices can moderate.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)