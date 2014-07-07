TEL AVIV, July 7 Bank of Israel policymakers held short-term interest rates steady last month due to long-term inflation expectations that were within the target range and indications the economy is growing moderately, minutes of discussions showed on Monday.

Five of six members of the monetary policy committee voted to hold the benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent for a fourth straight month on June 23. One member voted to reduce the rate by 0.25 percentage points.

"Most committee members felt that maintaining the current level of the interest rate is consistent with the need to maintain financial stability in the asset markets, and noted in this regard the steps taken by the Supervisor of Banks in the mortgage market," the minutes said.

The committee said the shekel's appreciation does not stem from short-term capital flows and that risks to financial stability deriving from the corporate bond market should continue to be monitored. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)