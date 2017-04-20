* Israeli shekel, inflation: bit.ly/2outGWh
JERUSALEM, April 20 All four interest rate
setters at Israel's central bank voted to keep the benchmark
rate at 0.1 percent on April 6, where it has been
for more than two years, minutes of the discussions showed on
Thursday.
Policymakers focused much of the discussion on Israel's low
inflation environment, according to the minutes, and agreed that
this was not an indication of weak demand but a reflection of
the continued appreciation of the shekel.
The committee members took the view that the economy grew at
a solid pace in the first quarter, and "that it is even likely
that there was a step up in the rate of growth."
They also noted a possible adverse impact to exports due to
the shekel's appreciation, and concern of a possible slowdown in
the rate of expansion of credit from banks, a slowdown they said
is liable to negatively impact the expansion of private
consumption.
There was also a small change in the committee's forward
guidance provided to the public to include reference to their
intention "to maintain the accommodative policy as long as
necessary in order to entrench the inflation environment within
the target range".
Three of four committee members supported the change, with
the fourth arguing that they should not "link the conduct of
monetary policy in the future exclusively to the inflation
path".
