Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
LONDON, July 4 Israeli energy company Paz Oil will conduct planned maintenance at its 95,000 barrels per day Ashdod refinery for two months from August.
The refinery will be completely shut. This type of maintenance occurs regularly every four years, according to a company spokesperson.
The crude distillation units are expected to stop operating on Aug. 12 and resume in mid-October, said a source familiar with the matter.
Ashdod refinery is the smaller of Israel's two refineries. Israeli Oil Refineries owns the larger the 196,000 bpd Haifa refinery. (Reporting By Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer, editing by Jane Baird)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.