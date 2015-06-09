JERUSALEM, June 9 Bank of Israel Governor Karnit
Flug on Tuesday named Hedva Bar as Israel's banking regulator,
effective in July.
Bar replaces Supervisor of Banks David Zaken, who said in
February he would step down in June after 4.5 years on the job.
Her appointment comes as Israel's new finance minister,
Moshe Kahlon, has vowed to boost competition in the banking
sector.
Bar has more than 20 years experience in banking and risk
management, the central bank said in a statement. Bar started
her career as a Bank of Israel economist in the banking
supervision department and has held senior positions at Leumi
, Israel's second largest bank.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)