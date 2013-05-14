JERUSALEM May 14 Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Russia on Tuesday for talks about the Syria crisis, Israeli officials said.

Netanyahu would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Black Sea resort of Sochi and return to Israel by evening, the beginning of a major Jewish festival, they said.

Israel is concerned that Russia plans to sell Syrian President Bashar al-Assad an advanced air defence system that could complicate any foreign intervention in the more than two-year-old insurgency that has killed tens of thousands.

Russia said on Friday it had no new plans to sell an advanced air defence system to the Assad government but left open the possibility it could deliver the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems under an existing contract. (Writing by Dan Williams and Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Louise Ireland)