JERUSALEM, April 7 Israel's Finance Ministry
said it would take steps to limit salaries of senior executives
at financial institutions and firms that manage the public's
funds.
The ministry said executive salaries above 3.5 million
shekels ($1.0 million) a year would not be recognised for tax
purposes.
"We need to end the party of pay for executives," Finance
Minister Yair Lapid said.
The ministry said the rationale behind the proposal was that
financial bodies have a significant influence on the economy in
terms of household expenses such as bank and management fees and
commissions, and in setting a standard for wages of senior
executives.
Under the plan, such high salaries would need approval from
a majority of minority shareholders.
Lapid intends to submit an amendment to the tax law in the
coming weeks.
($1 = 3.4818 Israeli Shekels)
