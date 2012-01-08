* Austerity auditor had recommended cuts
* Military says still fears long-term cuts
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 8 Israel will boost defence
spending by about 6 percent this year in the face of deepening
regional instability, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on
Sunday, defying calls for cuts as living standards are squeezed.
Israel will spend an additional 3 billion shekels ($780
million) on defence this year. The 2012 budget had been
projected at around 50 billion shekels, broadly unchanged from
last year.
"Given the abundant challenges and threats surrounding us,
it would be a mistake, a big mistake even, to cut the defence
budget," Netanyahu told reporters.
Israel faces a strategic map that has been radically redrawn
in the past 12 months.
It looks likely to lose regional alliances with Turkey and
Egypt and faces a possible entente between the two main
Palestinian factions, an uprising in neighbouring Syria and
growing fears over Iran's nuclear programme.
Netanyahu said some of the money would come from trimming
other government departments but savings from within the
military would also play a part.
It will sell assets such army bases, prime real estate in
some cases, and he also promised a more efficient use of the
budget, to which the United States contributes $3 billion every
year.
A panel formed last year in response to protests over the
cost of living recommended that defence spending be cut by 2.5
billion shekels. That sparked a political fight between Treasury
officials and national security chiefs.
Despite their apparent victory, defence officials were
circumspect about the changes, saying they might only receive
extra funding for this year and that they expected cuts to be
imposed later.
"The defence budget has been sharply and routinely decreased
over the years," Defence Minister Ehud Barak said in a
statement, noting that in 1986 the defence budget was 17 percent
of GDP.
The 2011 defence budget was about 6 percent of GDP.
"Cuts will bring the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) to a red
line in everything to do, with capabilities, training and
readiness to face the challenges before us," he said.
(1 shekel = $0.26)
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Ben Harding)