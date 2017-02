JERUSALEM Aug 18 Israel's shekel fell further on Thursday after gunmen fired on an Israeli bus in southern Israel.

The shekel weakened to as much as 3.570 per dollar from 3.54 just prior to the incident, in which several people were killed, and on a subsequent report of an explosion in the southern city of Beersheba.

Stock prices also extended losses on the news, with the blue-chip Tel Aviv 25 index down 2.7 percent in afternoon trade. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)