JERUSALEM Aug 18 Israel's shekel weakened further and Tel Aviv share prices extended losses on Thursday after gunmen fired on Israeli vehicles in southern Israel.

The shekel had already depreciated to 3.54 per dollar from its fixing of 3.5190 on Wednesday as the dollar made broad gains globally.

The Israeli currency weakened to as low as 3.5750 after gunmen from Egypt opened fire at an Israeli bus and other vehicles on a desert road 30 km (18 miles) north of the Red Sea resort of Eilat that passes within metres of Israel's open frontier with Egypt.

There had also been reports of an explosion in the southern city of Beersheba. However, Israel radio retracted the report, pushing dollar-shekel back to 3.5630.

A dealer at Israel Discount Bank said local and foreign banks were already buying dollars before the attacks but dollar buying accelerated after the attacks.

"The shekel is weak because of the terrorist attacks in addition to the dollar stronger versus other currencies," the dealer said.

Tel Aviv shares had fallen about 1.5 percent as U.S. futures pointed to a weaker Wall Street opening, but they extended losses on the attacks, with the blue-chip Tel Aviv 25 index down 2.4 percent in afternoon trading.

A trader at the Clal Finance brokerage said the attacks had some impact but added: "It wasn't that much because we're used to it." (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)