JERUSALEM Aug 18 Israel's shekel
weakened further and Tel Aviv share prices extended losses on
Thursday after gunmen fired on Israeli vehicles in southern
Israel.
The shekel had already depreciated to 3.54 per dollar from
its fixing of 3.5190 on Wednesday as the dollar made broad gains
globally.
The Israeli currency weakened to as low as 3.5750 after
gunmen from Egypt opened fire at an Israeli bus and other
vehicles on a desert road 30 km (18 miles) north of the Red Sea
resort of Eilat that passes within metres of Israel's open
frontier with Egypt.
There had also been reports of an explosion in the southern
city of Beersheba. However, Israel radio retracted the report,
pushing dollar-shekel back to 3.5630.
A dealer at Israel Discount Bank said local and foreign
banks were already buying dollars before the attacks but dollar
buying accelerated after the attacks.
"The shekel is weak because of the terrorist attacks in
addition to the dollar stronger versus other currencies," the
dealer said.
Tel Aviv shares had fallen about 1.5 percent as U.S. futures
pointed to a weaker Wall Street opening, but they extended
losses on the attacks, with the blue-chip Tel Aviv 25 index
down 2.4 percent in afternoon trading.
A trader at the Clal Finance brokerage said the attacks had
some impact but added: "It wasn't that much because we're used
to it."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)