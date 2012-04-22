JERUSALEM, April 22 Israeli naval forces
intercepted a cargo ship in the Mediterranean on Sunday and
troops have boarded the vessel for a "security check", military
sources said.
Israel routinely patrols the seas for ships suspected of
carrying weapons destined for Palestinian militants. A year ago
Israel seized a cargo ship it said held Iranian-supplied arms
intended for the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
The official said so far "nothing outstanding has been
found" on the ship, and declined to provide details, describing
the interception as "routine protection of our territorial
waters".
An Israeli military source said the ship was seized about
160 miles (260 km) off the Israeli coast, and that troops were
conducting a "very thorough search of its cargo".
In the earlier searborne interception in March 2011, Israel
said the vessel it seized had set sail from Syria, had stopped
in Turkey and had been destined for Alexandria in Egypt.
Palestinians use a network of tunnels to smuggle weapons
into Gaza from Egypt. Palestinian militants in Gaza often fire
rockets at Israel and say it is in response to Israeli raids in
their coastal territory.
