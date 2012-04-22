(Adds details about ship to show flying Liberian flag)
JERUSALEM, April 22 Israeli naval forces
intercepted a cargo ship in the Mediterranean on Sunday then
boarded the vessel to search for suspected weapons, military
officials and media reports said.
Israel routinely patrols the seas for ships suspected of
carrying weapons destined for Palestinian militants. A year ago
Israel seized a cargo ship it said held Iranian-supplied arms
intended for the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
Israeli military officials, said the ship, the HMS Beethoven
and flying a Liberian flag, was seized about 160 miles (260 km)
off the Israeli coast, and one source said troops were
conducting a "very thorough search of its cargo."
The ship would be released if nothing "suspicious" is found
on board, a military official said.
The officials suggested there had been no confrontation
aboard the vessel, that the captain had consented to the search
and that so far "nothing outstanding has been found".
One of the officials described the interception as "routine
protection of our territorial waters".
Israeli media reports said the military suspected the ship
may be transporting weapons intended for Palestinian militants
in the Hamas Islamist-ruled Gaza Strip.
In the earlier seaborne interception in March 2011, Israel
said the vessel it seized had set sail from Syria, had stopped
in Turkey and had been destined for Alexandria in Egypt.
Palestinians use a network of tunnels to smuggle weapons
into Gaza from Egypt. Gaza militants often fire rockets at
Israel and say it is in response to Israeli raids in their
coastal territory.
(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Michael Roddy)