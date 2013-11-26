JERUSALEM Nov 27 Israeli entertainer Arik
Einstein, whose crooning hit tunes and comedic turns on screen
endeared him to generations of Israelis, died on Tuesday in a
Tel Aviv hospital at the age of 74 after suffering a fatal
hemorrhage.
"The songs he composed and sang are the soundtrack for
Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
"With much sadness Israel parts with a cultural giant."
Einstein started out in a military entertainment troupe
before joining a pop band, and then went on to have a prolific
solo career. He also starred in a number of cult movies and a
satirical television show.
His rendition of the song "Cry For You" became the
unofficial Israeli requiem for assassinated Prime Minister
Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)