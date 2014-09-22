(Refiled to remove repetition of first name)
* Promises more effective heat storage than current methods
* Company expects quick market penetration
* Says can match fossil fuel-fired power plants on price
NEGEV DESERT, Israel, Sept 22 An Israeli solar
power company, Brenmiller Energy, says it has developed a new,
more efficient way to store heat from the sun that could give a
boost to the thermal solar power industry by enabling plants to
run at full capacity night and day.
By next year company founder Avi Brenmiller said he will
have a 1.5 megawatt (MW), 15-acre (6-hectare) site in the Negev
desert connected to Israel's national grid, and a number of 10
to 20-MW pilots abroad are expected to follow, which will
produce electricity at a price which competes with power from
fossil-fuelled plants.
"A couple of years from now, not later than that, we will be
putting full-size commercial plants to work. Because the basic
technology we use here is a bankable technology ... I'm sure
that banks will not hesitate to finance such projects," he said.
Many have tried to find ways to keep solar thermal power
generators running after dark, but current solutions have
shortcomings and have not always proven cost-effective.
The direct generation of electricity by photovoltaic (PV)
solar panels is a far more common way to convert solar energy
than by using solar heat to fuel thermal power plants, which
take up more space and are not suitable for small-scale
applications such as residential homes.
But a row of parabolic mirrors now tracks the sun at
Brenmiller's research site in the searing Negev desert,
concentrating the rays to generate the steam needed to drive a
turbine for producing electricity.
It is a technique that has been used for years but in
addition to immediately generating steam some of the solar heat
is also conducted by a fluid into a novel storage system buried
beneath the mirrors which operates at 550 degrees Celsius.
This store can then be tapped at night or on cloudy days to
keep the steam supply to the turbines flowing night and day,
said Brenmiller, chief executive of Brenmiller Energy.
The innovation is in the cement-like medium that stores the
heat, a technology that Brenmiller says is more efficient than
other systems on the market, such as those using molten salt,
which has severe price and operational drawbacks.
"We will have this technology at conventional fuel prices
with the same availability around the clock. I think that's the
major breakthrough here," he said from the control room of the
project, which he called a working proof of concept.
Brenmiller was a co-founder and chief executive of Solel
Solar, a producer of concentrated solar power fields which was
bought by Siemens in 2009 for $418 million but
subsequently closed by the German group last year.
He has already poured $20 million of his own money into the
latest venture over the past two years.
GRID PARITY
Energy storage can be a key to bridging the gap between
energy supply and demand across the globe, the International
Energy Agency said in a report earlier this year.
The primary hurdle is reaching "grid parity", or the point
at which electricity generated from renewable energy sources
costs the same as electricity produced by fossil-fuelled power
plants. That is when, experts believe, environmentally friendly
energy conversion can take off.
Grid parity has been achieved in some places with PV panels
but while direct electrical energy storage is possible with
batteries, they are still relatively expensive, use potentially
toxic materials and cannot be applied on a large scale.
Meanwhile some thermal concentrated solar power (CSP) plants
have introduced molten salt storage facilities that store excess
heat for use in the night, like Torresol Energy's Gemasolar
plant in Spain, but while it works it cannot match the cost of
burning fossil fuels and depends on subsidies.
There are also technical drawbacks to using molten salt. The
salt stores the high temperatures in liquid form, but if the
heat drops below about 220 degrees Celsius, it will freeze,
potentially ruining parts of the system.
This is not an issue for Brenmiller, he said, as he uses a
solid cement-like storage medium in a structure which is buried
about two metres below the mirrors.
He would not give any details on the storage medium's
composition but said the system was similar to storage
facilities under development called thermocline systems, which
enable the heat to be conducted in, stored and conducted out
again in a single tank, which is less costly than having to use
two tanks to separate the hot and cold conducting fluids.
"In my understanding, there is no other technology like it
in the world," said Amit Mor, chief executive of Israel-based
consulting and investment firm Eco Energy and a former energy
adviser to the World Bank. "It can be very useful to developing
countries and developed countries alike."
An hour of sun produces enough energy to sustain three hours
of equivalent electricity generation, Brenmiller said, and with
every 24 hours of storage, 5 percent of the heat is lost.
It costs three times more to build than a conventional PV
plant which can achieve grid parity during sunlight hours, but
because it produces three times as much energy, the price of
electricity is also at grid parity, he said.
In the United States and Israel, he expects electricity
produced by the system to cost 12 cents per kilowatt hour, on a
par with the average cost of grid electricity.
