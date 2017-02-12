JERUSALEM Feb 12 Israeli stocks were higher on Sunday in the first day of trade in revamped indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that expanded its blue-chip and mid-cap indices in an effort reduce risk to index-trackers and encourage foreign investment.

The new Tel Aviv 35 index replaces the TA-25 index and includes mobile phone operators Cellcom and Partner Communications, chipmaker TowerJazz, at-home soda machine maker SodaStream, insurance company Harel and five others.

The updated index includes new methodology and a requirement of companies' free float of at least 30 percent, while limiting a share's weight at no more than 7 percent by April.

The companies most affected by the weight cap will be drugmaker Perrigo, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , Israel's two largest banks -- Hapoalim and Leumi -- and drugmaker Mylan.

The TA-35 was up 1 percent at midday.

The TASE's TA-90 mid-cap index was 0.5 percent higher and replaces the TA-75 while a new index of 60 small and medium enterprises, the SME-60, was down 3 percent.

The new broad TA-125, which replaces the TA-100, was 0.8 percent higher. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)